Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $186.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.93 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

