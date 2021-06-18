Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.61. 183,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.