LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.18. 37,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $19,964,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

