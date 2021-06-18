Lua Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00743874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

