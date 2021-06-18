Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

