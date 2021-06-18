Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were down 3.4% on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lumber Liquidators traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 1,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 510,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $586.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.