Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Lumen Technologies worth $78,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.