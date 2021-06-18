Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $73,105,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 715,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $21,566,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

