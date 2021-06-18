Macquarie Upgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Outperform

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of South32 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

