Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Up 18.9% in May

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 35,000,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

M stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 15,493,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

