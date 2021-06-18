Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.030-0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,436. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

