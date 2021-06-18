Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

