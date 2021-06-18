Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.64.

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.