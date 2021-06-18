MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $3.01

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $605,060.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00008080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00177785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00867642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,058.26 or 0.99561554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,493 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

