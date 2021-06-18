Maker Price Hits $2,667.52 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,667.52 or 0.07492850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $101.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00731499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083002 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.