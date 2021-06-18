Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

MBUU stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

