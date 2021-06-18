MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0179

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $17.91 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183458 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00881739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.94 or 1.00002352 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.