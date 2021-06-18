MAPS (MAPS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $387,729.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. MAPS has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $387,729.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,975,311 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

