Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.25% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $114,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

