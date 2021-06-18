Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MRNS opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

