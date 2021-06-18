MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 781,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $11.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.54. 647,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.