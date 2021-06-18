MarketPeak One Day Trading Volume Reaches $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00723165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00083578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042097 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars.

