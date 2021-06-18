Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Marriott International worth $85,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.73. 82,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,225. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

