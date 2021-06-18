Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 624,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,471. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $214,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.