Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is $3.81. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $3.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $13.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.09. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $198.81 and a 52-week high of $383.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

