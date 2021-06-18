Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is $3.81. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $3.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $13.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.09. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $198.81 and a 52-week high of $383.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.