Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $57,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.81 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

