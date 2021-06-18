Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 112,964 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 150.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,964 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $53,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in FedEx by 46.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 402 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,856 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $62,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,893. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

