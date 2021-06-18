Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

