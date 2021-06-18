Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Waste Management worth $70,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.