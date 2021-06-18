Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.15. 71,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.