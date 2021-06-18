Martingale Asset Management L P Has $109.80 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $109,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 301,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

