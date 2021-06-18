Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 267,673 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $65,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. 206,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,940. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

