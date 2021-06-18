Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of ResMed worth $51,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

ResMed stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.92. 8,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $241.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

