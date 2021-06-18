Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Target worth $93,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $47,940,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.71. 80,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,297. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

