Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,134 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $105,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after buying an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. The company has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

