Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 228,368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,368 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 377,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,269,584. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

