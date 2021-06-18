Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,449 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $146.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,678. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

