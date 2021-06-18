Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 333,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $124,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,737.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.09. The company had a trading volume of 136,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $285.57 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

