Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,757 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Facebook were worth $132,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 29.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $865,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 66,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.37. The company has a market cap of $941.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.