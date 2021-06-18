Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 235.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 524,797 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $36,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

