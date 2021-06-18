Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Up 4.5%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $240.68 and last traded at $240.44. 38,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 331,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Masimo by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Masimo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

