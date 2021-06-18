MASQ (MASQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $85,644.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $85,644.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00059228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00136431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00868887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.25 or 1.00298404 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

