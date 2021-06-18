Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.98% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,906,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. 421,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

