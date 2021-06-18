Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,468,748 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.20% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,556,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.89. 159,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,870. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

