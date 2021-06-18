Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.23% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,807,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.27. 130,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.52.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

