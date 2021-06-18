Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.28 Billion Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396,070 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.63% of Pfizer worth $1,278,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 408,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,269,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

