Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.97 Billion Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.78% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,967,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

