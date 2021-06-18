Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.07 Billion Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,497,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,105 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.38% of Citigroup worth $2,073,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

NYSE:C traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. 1,483,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.