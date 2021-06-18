Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.97 Billion Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,583,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,661,302 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.65% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $3,972,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,378. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

