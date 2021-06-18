Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.93% of The Charles Schwab worth $2,272,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 474,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

